BRIEF-CdR Advance Capital acquires single name loan of nominal value of EUR 4.2 mln
* SAID ON MONDAY IT SIGNED AN AGREEMENT FOR ACQUISITION OF SINGLE NAME LOAN OF THE NOMINAL VALUE OF 4.2 MILLION EUROS FOR AN INVESTMENT OF 2 MILLION EUROS
DUBAI, June 27 Dubai-based mall developer Majid Al Futtaim (MAF) Holding plans to issue a $500 million 7-year bond on Wednesday, arranging banks said.
The bond will price in the range of 5.25 and 5.375 percent, tighter than indicated earlier in the day.
Orderbooks, which closed at 1030 GMT, were believed to be about $2 billion, lead arrangers said in a separate update.
JP Morgan, National Bank of Abu Dhabi, Standard Chartered, UBS and Barclays are bookrunners on the deal.
A year after it called off its maiden conventional bond issue in the international market, MAF is counting on stronger global demand for Gulf debt, and better investor sentiment towards Dubai in particular, to get a successful deal away. (Reporting by Rachna Uppal; Editing by xx)
* SAID ON MONDAY THAT SETANTA HAS LOWERED ITS STAKE IN THE COMPANY TO 8.99 PCT FROM 12.97 PCT PREVIOUSLY HELD