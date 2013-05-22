LONDON, May 22 (IFR) - UAE-based conglomerate Majid Al Futtaim Holdings LLC (MAF) mandated Goldman Sachs and HSBC as joint structuring advisers for a perpetual hybrid bond, a source told IFR on Wednesday.

The source said that MAF, rated BBB+/BBB by S&P and Fitch, had mandated Bank of America Merrill Lynch, JP Morgan and Standard Chartered Bank as additional joint bookrunners, and that a series of fixed-income investor meetings would be held in the UAE, Asia and Europe starting on May 26.

The company then aims to print a US dollar-denominated Reg S subordinated perpetual hybrid bond, subject to market conditions, the source said. (Reporting By Josie Cox; editing by Sudip Roy)