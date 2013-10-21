(Adds details, background)

By Davide Scigliuzzo

LONDON, Oct 21 (IFR) - Dubai's Majid Al Futtaim (MAF) will host global investor calls on Monday and Tuesday, as it revives plans to issue a US dollar-denominated hybrid bond it originally marketed in May.

The company, which operates Carrefour stores across the Middle East, will be hosting the calls on Monday at 13:00 BST and on Tuesday at 09:00 BST.

The potential bond, which could become the Gulf's first international hybrid to be issued by a corporate borrower, will be callable after the first five years.

The coupon on the bond will step up by 25bp in year 10 and by an additional 75bp in year 25, according to the proposed terms.

The mall operator originally announced the transaction and conducted investor roadshows in May, but was forced to delay the sale due to adverse market conditions.

It sought to raise the money to fund its planned buyout of Carrefour's 25% stake in MAF's hypermarket business.

Goldman Sachs and HSBC are structuring advisors on the deal, joined by Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Emirates NBD Capital, JP Morgan and Standard Chartered as joint bookrunners.

The Reg S-only notes are expected to be rated BB+ and to receive a 50% equity credit by both Standard & Poor's and Fitch. The issuer is rated BBB/BBB by the same agencies.

(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Alex Chambers and Sudip Roy)