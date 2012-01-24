DUBAI Jan 24 Dubai's Majid al Futtaim will begin meeting investors on Sunday ahead of a potential Islamic bond, or sukuk, issue, a statement from the lead managers said on Tuesday.

The real estate developer, which is the sole franchise for Carrefour in the Gulf, will meet investors in Abu Dhabi and Dubai on January 29, before a second day of roadshows in London and Kuala Lumpur on January 30, it said.

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Dubai Islamic Bank , HSBC and Standard Chartered are the lead managers for the potential transaction, which would be the company's first debt capital markets issue. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Praveen Menon)