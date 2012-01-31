DUBAI Jan 31 Price guidance for a debut dollar-denominated Islamic bond, or sukuk, from Dubai mall developer Majid Al Futtaim (MAF) Holding is in the range of 5.9 percent to 5.95 percent profit rate, with final pricing expected Tuesday, leads said.

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Dubai Islamic Bank , HSBC and Standard Chartered are bookrunners on the five-year deal.

Books are likely to close on Tuesday, followed by pricing, a document from the arranging banks said, after investor meetings concluded on Monday.

"It's interesting from the perspective that MAF is the first regional corporate issuer from the retail sector to tap the debt markets," a regional fixed income trader said speaking on condition of anonymity.

The trader added that the issue would do well but the strong primary issuance pipeline for sukuk may limit its secondary market performance.

MAF, the sole franchisee for Carrefour in the Gulf, has been eyeing global debt markets for several months, completing a series of roadshows for a conventional bond in June. At the time, market volatility and unappealing pricing deterred the company from going ahead with a deal.

It later chose to set up a sukuk programme to have the option to tap Islamic liquidity and take advantage of healthy demand for sharia-compliant assets amid ongoing global risk aversion. (Reporting by Rachna Uppal; Editing by Dinesh Nair)