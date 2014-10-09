BRIEF-MILLENNIAL ESPORTS TO ACQUIRE STREAM HATCHET
* MILLENNIAL ESPORTS WILL ISSUE 2.95 MILLION COMMON SHARES OF MILLENNIAL ESPORTS AT AN ISSUANCE PRICE OF $0.225 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT Oct 9 German machine tool maker MAG IAS is considering a stock market listing as soon as next year, as its U.S.-based owner Mo Meidar is seeking an exit, the company said.
The move follows a restructuring in which Meidar, who formed MAG by buying a number of industrial businesses including units of ThyssenKrupp and Kuka, sold MAG's American operations to France's Fives last year.
MAG IAS employs roughly 1,500 staff and is targeting sales of 450 million euros ($572 million) this year. It did not publish group earnings figures.
Rainer Schmueckle, a former manager at Daimler and Johnson Controls, has been named new chief executive of MAG IAS. He replaces Meidar, who will remain chairman.
MAG specialises in supplying car makers with production lines and has recently shed all non-automotive businesses. (1 US dollar = 0.7872 euro) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)
ATHENS, April 24 German private equity firm Deutsche Invest Equity Partners was the highest bidder for a majority stake in Greece's Thessalonki Port with 231.9 million euros, the country's privatisation agency HRADF said on Monday.