May 11 Shinsei Bank Ltd :

* Says it to repurchase up to 100 million shares, representing 3.76 pct of outstanding

* Says share repurchase up to 10 billion yen in total

* Says repurchase period from May 12, 2016 to May 11, 2017

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/u3PNA8

