Israel's Frutarom buys 80 pct of Brazilian ice cream maker SDFLC
* Israeli flavour and fine ingredients company Frutarom Industries said on Sunday it acquired 80 percent of SDFLC Brasil Indústria E Comércio Ltda for 110 million real ($33 million).
BRASILIA, June 22 Brazil's retailer Magazine Luiza SA suspended studies for a potential share offering and dismissed the financial advisors preparing the operation, the company said on Thursday.
The retailer said in May that it was considering selling shares but was undecided about the volume or structure of the operation. Common shares are up 131 percent year-to-date on surprisingly strong sales despite a recession. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione)
* Israeli flavour and fine ingredients company Frutarom Industries said on Sunday it acquired 80 percent of SDFLC Brasil Indústria E Comércio Ltda for 110 million real ($33 million).
SYDNEY, June 25 Australia said on Sunday it will push for greater powers to tackle the use of encrypted messaging services used by terrorists and criminals at an upcoming meeting of ministers from the "Five Eyes" intelligence network.