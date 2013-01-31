* Conde Nast expects ad pages to be up 5 pct in 1st qtr
* Hearst's Elle and Harper's Bazaar close record issues
* Time Inc anticipates a 6 pct rise in ad pages in 1st qtr
By Jennifer Saba
NEW YORK, Jan 31 Glossy products still look best
on the glossy page.
Advertising for luxury brands is driving increases in
first-quarter ad pages at big magazine publishers, a welcome
dose of good news for companies that have grappled with layoffs,
restructurings and general malaise in a business whose fortunes
have fallen as the online world has grown.
Conde Nast, Hearst Magazines, Time Inc and Rodale all expect
a rise in ad pages sold in their magazines for the first
quarter.
Conde Nast, whose magazines include Vogue, GQ and Vanity
Fair, expects its strongest first-quarter in five years, with a
5 percent increase in ad pages. The news was so unusual that the
company even issued a press release on the subject, something it
hasn't done in sometime.
And as Europe remains mired in an economic slump, high-end
fashion brands like Hermes are finding a ripe audience in U.S.
magazines.
"What I hear continually from research about luxury
advertising is that consumers like the actual experience of
print," said Brenda White, a senior vice president and a
director of publishing at Starcom USA, a division of Publicis
Group SA.
Company executives said the gains are not coming at the
expense of lower prices.
"I'm knocking wood," said Lou Cona, chief marketing officer
at Conde Nast. "Anything can happen, (but) the early signs are
very positive.
"The page numbers you see from us are real; they are fully
paid for," he said.
Hearst is projecting a first-quarter rise in ad pages of 6
percent and an even greater gain in ad revenues. Rodale, the
publisher of Men's Health, is anticipating to be up 10 percent
in ad pages for the same period. Time Inc, which is owned by
media conglomerate Time Warner Inc, expects a 6 percent
rise in ad pages for the first quarter.
Even so, the print magazine industry is troubled and
publishers are curtailing spending as they put a greater focus
on the digital world. Time Inc announced on Wednesday that it
was cutting 6 percent of its staff, saying it needed to be "more
innately multi-platform" and would focus on "critical
investments and new initiatives."
In the most prominent example, Newsweek last year shuttered
its print edition after almost 80 years.
Last year, ad revenue industry-wide fell 3 percent,
according to the Publishers Information Bureau, which tracks
magazine ad sales and revenue.
U.S. GAINS FROM EUROPE'S LOSS
Europe's woes have provided a boon for U.S. magazine
publishers. Specific categories such as luxury and beauty
advertisers that represent high-end fashion brands like Hermes
and Proenza Schouler and automakers such as General Motor's
Cadillac and Ford's Lincoln are turning their focus
on U.S. audiences.
Michael Clinton, Hearst Magazine's president and marketing
and publishing director, said Harper's Bazaar, Elle and some of
the company's other fashion books that cater to high-end fashion
brands are setting records. Harper's Bazaar recently closed its
biggest March issue ever, with ad pages up 21 percent. Elle's
February issue, up 33 percent in ad pages, was its fattest issue
ever.
"Europe is so challenged that luxury fashion brands are
shifting to North America," Clinton said.
At Time Inc, ad pages are up 5 percent at InStyle and up
almost 32 percent at People, according to Paul Caine, executive
vice president and chief revenue officer, who also said the rise
is not because of reduced ad rates.
Hoping to tap brands that are eager to get in front of
upscale audiences, The Wall Street Journal increased the
publication of its luxury WSJ Magazine this year to 11 issues.
It was a quarterly when it launched in 2008.
"Luxury and fashion have been the categories immune to the
broader economy," said George Janson, managing partner, director
of print for Group M, the parent company of WPP's media
agencies.
In addition, publishers have become more sophisticated in
offering what is best described as marketing services that
include sponsored driven events and digital packages along with
traditional ads.
"Publishing companies have really upped their game in the
marketing partnership area," Starcom's White said. "They have
been doing it for a while, but it's more robust."