March 25 Magellan Midstream Partners has started storing crude oil in tanks at Crane, Texas, the origin point for the Longhorn pipeline, which it expects to start transporting crude by mid-April, the company said on Monday.

It said it is making final preparations before beginning the line fill, which will amount to about 800,000 barrels on the 225,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) pipeline.