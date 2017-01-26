Jan 26 Magellan Midstream Partners LP
said on Thursday its refined products pipeline in Worth County,
Iowa, remained shut after it spilled about 3,300 barrels of
diesel.
Magellan said it expects to begin pipeline repairs later on
Thursday but did not have an estimate on when pipeline
operations will resume on the damaged segment of its system.
"We do not expect this incident to disrupt supply of
gasoline, diesel and other refined petroleum products in the
region," Magellan said in an emailed statement.
The spill comes as pipeline safety has become a hot-button
issue in the United States after protesters and environmental
activists rallied for months against plans to route the Dakota
Access pipeline beneath a lake near the Standing Rock Sioux
reservation, saying it threatened water resources and sacred
Native American sites.
U.S. President Donald Trump signed orders on Tuesday
smoothing the path for the Dakota Access oil pipeline and
another controversial project - the Keystone XL pipeline.
The diesel fuel released from Magellan's pipeline has been
contained in the immediate area of the pipeline release and the
fuel did not come into contact with any waterways, the company
said.
Magellan said its representatives along with environmental
and cleanup professionals are making "significant progress" in
recovering diesel fuel in the immediate area.
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources, however, said on
Wednesday that weather conditions, including high winds and
blowing snow, were affecting cleanup efforts.
There have been no injuries or evacuations associated with
the spill, Magellan said.
