HOUSTON Nov 20 Magellan Midstream Partners LP on Wednesday extended for the third time its so-called open season to gauge shipper interest in a new refined products pipeline in Arkansas.

Interested customers have until Dec. 13 to submit binding shipping commitments, the company said.

Magellan in September initially sought shipper interest in the proposed 75,000 barrels per day pipeline to carry gasoline and distillates from Magellan's terminal in Fort Smith, Arkansas, east to the state capital of Little Rock in the center of the state.

Enterprise Products Partners in July shut a Texas-to-Indiana distillate pipeline to convert it to move Pennsylvania ethane to Texas petrochemical plants as part of its $1.5 billion Appalachia-to-Texas (ATEX) project, leaving the Little Rock area to scramble for jet fuel and diesel, largely moving it in by truck at more expense.

Enterprise still delivers diesel to the Little Rock market from the state's only oil refinery, Delek U.S. Holdings' 83,000 bpd El Dorado plant. But the refinery doesn't make jet fuel or enough diesel to satisfy demand in the area, according to traders and marketers.

Magellan Chief Executive Mike Mears told Reuters in an interview on Wednesday that the company remains in negotiations with potential shippers, and the repeated open season extensions reflects the time it takes for customers to analyze the project and seek approvals before submitting binding commitments.

"To boil it down, asking somebody to make perhaps a five- or 10-year commitment that's got a significant financial risk," Mears said. "To them, 30 days generally isn't enough time to analyze or make a decision and get all their approvals."

That doesn't necessarily mean customers will commit to moving products on the pipeline given the extra time to evaluate the project.

"That's what we're still waiting for," Mears said.