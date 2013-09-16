HOUSTON, Sept 16 Magellan Midstream Partners LP on Monday launched an open season to gauge shipper interest in committing to move refined products on a new pipeline from Fort Smith and Little Rock, Arkansas.

Interested customers must submit binding shipping commitments by Oct. 16, the company said.

Magellan's move came after Enterprise Products Partners LP shut a Texas-to-Indiana diesel and jet fuel pipeline to convert it to move Pennsylvania ethane to Texas petrochemical plants as part of its $1.5 billion Appalachia-to-Texas (ATEX) project.

Enterprise will still move diesel fuel to the Little Rock area on the line from the state's only oil refinery, Delek U.S. Holdings' 83,000 barrel-per-day refinery in El Dorado. But the refinery does not make jet fuel or enough diesel to satisfy demand in the area, traders and fuel marketers say.

Magellan's proposed $250 million to $300 million pipeline would move gasoline, diesel and jet fuel.

Magellan Chief Executive Officer Mike Mears told analysts last week that the company was optimistic it would get a positive response from shippers on the proposed project.