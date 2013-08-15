(Corrects headline and 1st paragraph to make clear the line
runs from the Genoa Junction in the Houston area to Magellan's
East Houston terminal, not from the Eagle Ford oil fields to
Houston)
Aug 15 Magellan Midstream Partners LP
said on Thursday it acquired a 150,000 barrel per day crude oil
pipeline that runs from the Genoa Junction in the Houston area
to Magellan's East Houston terminal.
It said crude oil could be either stored at the terminal or
shipped further to the reversed Houma-to-Houston pipeline system
operated by Royal Dutch Shell Plc.
(Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)