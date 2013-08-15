Aug 15 Magellan Midstream Partners LP
said on Thursday it acquired from Shell Pipeline Co LP a 150,000
barrel per day (bpd) bi-directional crude oil pipeline running
from the Genoa Junction in the Houston area to Magellan's East
Houston terminal.
Magellan said the 16-inch diameter, 15-mile-long pipeline,
known as the West Columbia line, will provide an additional
route for crude oil, particularly from the Eagle Ford oil fields
in West Texas, to reach the company's East Houston terminal.
It said the crude can be put into storage at the terminal or
delivered into Royal Dutch Shell Plc's
Houston-to-Houma, Louisiana, pipeline, also known as the Ho-Ho
system, which is in the process of completing a reversal in
direction.
No terms of the acquisition were released by Magellan.