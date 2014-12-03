WARSAW Dec 3 Poland's Magellan, a provider of financing to indebted hospitals, wants to expand into Spain to help offset slack growth prospects at home, its chief said.

Spain's healthcare system is struggling with excessive debt after six years of economic slowdown and austerity, and its hospitals face big bills with drug companies and medical equipment providers, even after the government helped the sector pay off part of these debts.

At the same time Magellan's domestic outlook is less promising. "Poland's (healthcare) market has one problem, it is not growing ... it is becoming harder to keep growing at that pace in our core business," Chief Executive Krzysztof Kawalec told Reuters in an interview.

In Spain total healthcare debts at the end of October, including payments due by local administrations to hospitals, drug providers, and medical technology and equipment firms, reached 5 billion euros ($6.2 billion), according to pharmaceutical industry body Farmaindustria.

State-run hospitals owed 2.5 billion euros in unpaid drug bills alone at the end of October.

"It is over four times more than in Poland ... It can be a kick to our development," Kawalec said.

The company is working on signing its first contracts and wants to reach breakeven in Spain by the end of 2015.

Kawalec plans to approach hospitals with an offer that he deems conciliatory, different to factoring firms already operating in Spain. "We want to form a bridge between hospitals and equipment providers by selling individualized financial products," he said.

On its home market in Poland, Magellan has specialized in helping restructure hospitals' debts and providing working capital loans to hospitals and municipalities. It wants to offer some of these products in Spain.

The company has been able to maintain double-digit earnings and revenue growth since 2009 and in 2013 its net profit reached 43 million zlotys ($13 million).

This has been possible thanks to the situation of Poland's underfunded hospitals, which are struggling to operate without overexpanding their balance sheets, but Kawalec says limits to the firm's growth are becoming visible.

The first blow to revenue is likely to come as early as 2015, when Poland's government is expected to reduce the statutory interest on late payments from 13 to 8 percent.

"It will have a negative affect on our revenue growth," Kawalec said, adding it was not yet possible to define the scale of that impact.