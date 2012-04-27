* Q1 EPS $0.75 vs est $0.89
* Q1 revenue $773.2 mln vs est $779.6 mln
* Reaffirms 2012 EPS forecast of $3.25-$3.89
* Sees 2012 revenue $3.2 bln to $3.4 bln
April 27 Magellan Health Services Inc's
quarterly profit missed analysts' estimates as it was hurt by
higher costs.
The company's first-quarter net income fell to $20.8
million, or 75 cents per share, from $34.3 million, or $1.02 per
share, a year ago.
Revenue for the quarter rose about 12 percent to $773.2
million.
Analysts, on an average, were expecting the company to earn
87 cents per share on revenue of $779.6 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Cost of care rose about 17 percent, while cost of goods sold
soared 43 percent.
The company, which provides a network of doctors and
hospitals to its members, maintained its 2012 profit forecast of
$3.25 to $3.89 per share and revenue of $3.2 billion to $3.4
billion.
Shares of the Avon, Connecticut-based company, which has a
market capitalization of $1.34 billion, closed at $49.06 on
Thursday on the Nasdaq.