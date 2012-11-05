Nov 5 Magellan Midstream Partners LP on Friday sold $250 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Barclays Capital, Deutsche Bank, Suntrust, and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM AMT $250 MLN COUPON 4.2 PCT MATURITY 12/01/2042 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.338 FIRST PAY 06/01/2013 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 4.239 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/09/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 135 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS