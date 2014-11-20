Nov 20 Magforce AG

* Announces capital increase excluding shareholders' subscription rights

* Says will utilize a portion of authorized capital by issuing up to 1,700,000 new shares representing approx. 7 percent of registered share capital

* Says proceeds shall be utilized to accelerate commercialization of Nanotherm therapy outside of North America

* Says placement of new shares is expected to be completed on Nov. 21, 2014