BRIEF-Shire and Parion Sciences enter into a collaborative license agreement
* Shire and Parion Sciences enter into a collaborative license agreement to advance p-321 for ophthalmic indications
Nov 20 Magforce AG
* Announces capital increase excluding shareholders' subscription rights
* Says will utilize a portion of authorized capital by issuing up to 1,700,000 new shares representing approx. 7 percent of registered share capital
* Says proceeds shall be utilized to accelerate commercialization of Nanotherm therapy outside of North America
* Says placement of new shares is expected to be completed on Nov. 21, 2014
* Alere Inc. Announces commencement of consent solicitations for alere inc.'s notes