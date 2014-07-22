July 22 Magforce AG : * Says expands into the U.S. market * Says is allowing limited number of selected accredited investors, including

management, to acquire minority stake in Magforce USA, inc. * Says announces that it has successfully established Magforce USA, Inc. * Says Magforce USA, inc. to be responsible for developing North American

market for Magforce's technology and products