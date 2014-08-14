Aug 14 Magforce AG :
* Says outlook for 2014 confirmed
* Says H1 net gain was EUR 3.8 million, after a net loss of EUR
2.3 million in
the prior year period
* Says in 2014, company will focus on continuing to establish
additional
Nanotherm therapy centers throughout Germany
* Says will also focus on developing US market by preparing
registration
process with FDA through its newly founded subsidiary
Magforce USA
* Says management expects first revenues from the commercial
treatment of
patients starting at the end of 2014
* Says expects operating expenses and negative operating cash
flow to be higher
in 2014 than in the previous year
