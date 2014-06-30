June 30 Magforce AG : * Magforce publishes financial results 2013 and operative highlights * FY 2013 loss from operations increased to EUR 7.0 million compared to 2012

(EUR 5.8 million) * FY 2013 net loss of EUR 1.6 million was significantly lower than in 2012 (EUR

5.7 million) * Available liquidity at the end of 2013 amounted to EUR 9.3 million (2012: EUR

0.7 million) * Expects operating expenses and negative operating cash flow to be higher in

2014 than in the previous year * Sees first revenues from the commercial treatment of patients starting at the

end of 2014 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage