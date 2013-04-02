BRIEF-Exeter to be acquired by Goldcorp in a deal valued at C$247 mln
* Exeter Resource Corp - deal for total consideration of c$247 million
April 2 Magicjack Vocaltec Ltd, the internet-based phone services provider, reported a fourth-quarter profit as sales of its 'magicJack' phones almost doubled.
The net profit was $22.3 million, or $1.17 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $4.7 million, or 26 cents per share, a year earlier. Excluding one-time items, the company earned 91 cents per share.
Sales rose 56 percent to $41.4 million.
March 28 Tesla Inc said on Tuesday that Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings Ltd has invested $1.78 billion in the electric carmaker for a 5 percent passive stake.
