April 2 Magicjack Vocaltec Ltd, the internet-based phone services provider, reported a fourth-quarter profit as sales of its 'magicJack' phones almost doubled.

The net profit was $22.3 million, or $1.17 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $4.7 million, or 26 cents per share, a year earlier. Excluding one-time items, the company earned 91 cents per share.

Sales rose 56 percent to $41.4 million.