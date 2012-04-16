BRIEF-Questfire Energy reports credit facility extension
* Questfire Energy Corp. announces credit facility extension to July 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 16 The CEO of MagicJack Vocaltec :
* Sees annual revenue growth in 2012 and 2013 of 20-30 pct
* Expects to be on very high side or beat 2012 outlook
* Sees 2013 GAAP EPS of $2.00 to $2.50
* Expects to start shipping new WiFi VoIP products in July or August
* Would like to start expanding outside of United States next year
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.