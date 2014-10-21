PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 17
April 17 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Oct 21 Magic Leap Inc, a startup focused on augmented reality technology, said it raised $542 million in a funding round led by Google Inc, which also attracted investment from Qualcomm Inc, the world's No. 1 mobile phone chipmaker.
Magic Leap said it would use the funds for product development and marketing of its mobile wearable system, among other things.
Sundar Pichai, SVP of Android, Chrome and Apps at Google, will join Magic Leap's board, the company said. (Reporting By Sai Sachin R in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
April 17 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 16 Cleveland police urged a suspect who they said broadcast video of himself on Facebook killing an elderly man on Sunday to turn himself in to authorities.