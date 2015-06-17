June 17 The Toronto Stock Exchange may delist
shares of MagIndustries Corp, a company that is
developing a potash fertilizer project in Republic of the Congo,
after a corruption investigation found evidence of payments and
gifts to government officials there, the company said on
Wednesday.
The TSX has given MagIndustries 30 days to comply with
requirements for continued listing, the company said. It also
said its auditor, Ernst & Young LLP, had resigned, stating it
could not audit 2014 financial statements according to
professional standards.
The company, controlled by China's Evergreen Holding Group,
on Tuesday released interim results of an investigation overseen
by some directors, resulting in the suspension of Chief
Financial Officer Geoff Woo.
The results include payments in 2012 to Congolese officials
totaling $76,500, as well as gifts of furniture and stone lion
ornaments, paid trips to China and South Africa, and
construction of a villa for one official. Other allegations,
including gifts of four-by-four vehicles, have not been
confirmed.
Siskinds, a Canadian law firm that has pursued class action
lawsuits on behalf of shareholders hurt by scandals at other
companies, said it is now looking into MagIndustries.
"We are investigating whether the company's revelations give
rise to shareholder claims," said Michael Robb, a partner with
the firm.
MagIndustries said Evergreen has stopped funding the
investigation because of insufficient funds, resulting in the
resignations of the directors who were overseeing the probe.
The company launched an investigation after Canadian police
searched its Toronto headquarters in January, based on a warrant
that alleged corrupt payments to public officials in Congo
Republic.
No charges have been announced and the Royal Canadian
Mounted Police could not immediately be reached for comment.
The Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada
(IIROC) halted trading in MagIndustries shares on June 2.
(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba and Euan Rocha
in Toronto; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)