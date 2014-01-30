PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 21
April 21 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
VIENNA Jan 30 German automaker BMW is set to extend its contract with Magna-Steyr in Austria to manufacture group vehicles, the Kleine Zeitung newspaper reported on Thursday.
Citing industry sources, it said BMW would sign a contract on Thursday to extend beyond 2016 the contract manufacturing accord but not assign Magna a particular model, instead reserving capacity for various models depending on demand.
It said the deal would likely cover more than 100,000 vehicles per year.
Magna did not immediately return a call seeking comment, while BMW declined comment pending an announcement.
April 21 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Onconova Therapeutics announces proposed public offering of common stock