May 1 Magna International Inc said on
Wednesday it is resuming operations at a Toronto-area auto parts
plant that was earlier shut down by an explosion and fire that
injured nine people.
Magna said the "minor arc flash explosion" at its Dortec
Industries plant, located in the town of Newmarket, some 35
miles (55 kilometers) north of Toronto, was isolated to one
manufacturing line.
"Investigators have given an all clear to the building.
Second shift operations will resume as normal on all other lines
in the building," Magna, one of Canada's largest auto parts
makers, said in a statement.
It said the six people that had been taken to hospital
earlier in the day had been released. 350 people are employed at
the plant.
The company's shares slipped 31 Canadian cents to C$60.29 on
the Toronto Stock Exchange.