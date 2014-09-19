MOVES-Northern Trust Wealth Management hires new director of business owner consulting
April 17 Northern Trust Corp appointed Robert Ashcroft senior vice president and director of business owner consulting in its wealth management unit.
TORONTO, Sept 19 Auto parts supplier Magna International Inc said on Friday that Brazil's competition regulator had visited the offices of its Brazilian subsidiary in connection with an antitrust investigation.
The Canadian company, which has operations around the world, offered no details on the focus of the investigation. It said it would cooperate with the authority, the Conselho Administrativo de Defesa Economica. (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
April 17 Northern Trust Corp appointed Robert Ashcroft senior vice president and director of business owner consulting in its wealth management unit.
MOSCOW, April 17 Alphabet Inc's Google will open up its popular Android mobile operating system to rival search engines in Russia as part of a deal to settle a two-year dispute with Russian competition authorities.