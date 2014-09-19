TORONTO, Sept 19 Auto parts supplier Magna International Inc said on Friday that Brazil's competition regulator had visited the offices of its Brazilian subsidiary in connection with an antitrust investigation.

The Canadian company, which has operations around the world, offered no details on the focus of the investigation. It said it would cooperate with the authority, the Conselho Administrativo de Defesa Economica. (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)