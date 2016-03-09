By Allison Lampert
MONTREAL, March 9 Canadian auto parts maker
Magna International Inc said on Wednesday it will open a
new seat-making facility in China to supply Zhejiang Geely
Holding Group Co's Volvo car group.
The 5,200-square-metre facility in Taizhou, China, is to be
completed by mid-2016, Magna said in a news release published
during a Toronto event for investors and analysts. It will
produce complete seating systems for a small crossover utility
vehicle, Magna said.
"This new facility helps us support a new customer and
expands our footprint in China, both of which are key to growing
our global seating business," Mike Bisson, president of Magna
Seating, said in the release.
Ontario-based Magna, which earns about half of its revenue
from outside North America, has a customer list that includes
General Motors Co, Volkswagen AG and Ford
Motor Co.
