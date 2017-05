Jan 13 Canada's Magna International Inc said it expects sales from its auto parts manufacturing business to rise about 15.7 percent this year.

Magna said it expects total production sales from the business to rise to $30.3 billion-$31.6 billion in 2016 from its 2015 estimate of $26.3 billion-$27.2 billion.

The company said it expects $1.8 billion-$2.0 billion in capital spending in 2016. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)