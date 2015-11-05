* Factory issues to hurt Q4, 2016 earnings
* Q3 adj EPS 97 cents vs estimate $1.09 - I/B/E/S
* Cuts 2015 operating margin estimate to 7.7 pct from 8 pct
* Shares fall 12 pct in early trading
(Adds CEO comments, Q3 details, share activity)
Nov 5 Canadian auto parts maker Magna
International Inc said operational glitches at
three of its plants in North America would weigh on its earnings
in the current quarter and spill over to the first half of next
year.
Magna's Toronto shares were down 12 percent at C$61.30 in
early trading.
Increased downtime due to breakdowns at its facilities, two
of which are in Canada, weighed on its third-quarter earnings as
customers were seeking production at full tilt, Magna Chief
Executive Don Walker said.
Magna also engineers and assembles vehicles for BMW's
Mini and Daimler's Mercedes-Benz.
Walker said the company was looking closely at any impact
related to its customer, Volkswagen AG, which has
been hit by a diesel emissions scandal.
Volkswagen accounted for about 11 percent of Magna's global
sales last year.
"I don't know how anybody can say it's going to have
absolutely no impact because we don't know what the impact is
going to be yet," Walker said on a conference call with analysts
on Thursday.
The scandal initially centered on software on up to 11
million diesel vehicles worldwide that Volkswagen admitted
vastly understated their actual emissions of smog-causing
pollutant nitrogen oxide.
Magna reported a smaller-than-expected third quarter profit
and cut its full-year operating margin forecast, saying weak
demand in Asia due to lower vehicle production is also weighing
on its earnings.
The company said it now expects 2015 operating margin to be
about 7.7 percent, lower than the 8 percent it forecast in
August.
However, the company raised the low end of its 2015 sales
forecast to $31.3 billion from $30.9 billion. Magna kept the top
end of the guidance unchanged at $32.6 billion.
The company's revenue fell 7 percent to $7.66 billion in the
third quarter ended Sept. 30, hurt by a strong U.S. dollar..
Magna, which gets nearly half of its total revenue from
outside North America, said the strong dollar reduced sales by
about $870 million.
Net income attributable to Magna fell 3.5 percent to $470
million, or $1.13 per share.
According to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, the company earned 97
cents per share on an adjusted basis, lower than the average
analyst estimate of $1.09.
Magna's U.S.-listed shares were down 12 percent at $46.46.
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru and Allison Lampert
in Montreal; Editing by Maju Samuel)