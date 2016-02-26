* Q4 profit tops analysts estimates
* To use cash for acquisitions or share buybacks
* Sales up 6 pct, excluding US dollar impact
* Shares up 5.5 percent
(Adds CEO comments, shares)
Feb 26 Canadian auto parts maker Magna
International Inc reported a much
higher-than-expected quarterly profit as low gasoline prices
boosted demand for vehicles in Europe and North America.
The company, whose shares were up about 5.5 percent at
C$50.68, said it could make more acquisitions, failing which it
could buy back more shares.
"It will be interesting to see what happens with the economy
and what happens with valuations with public companies that
translate into private companies," Chief Executive Donald Walker
said in a post-earnings conference call on Friday.
U.S. auto sales were a record high in 2015, while sales in
Europe have also been robust.
Magna, which bought German transmission parts maker Getrag
to help automakers' needs for improved fuel efficiency, has a
customer list that includes General Motors Co Volkswagen
AG, BMW and Ford Motor Co.
Walker said on Friday some of the key areas of focus for the
company includes electrification, autonomous driving and new
legislation for fuel efficiency.
Aurora, Ontario-based Magna said vehicle production volume
rose about 7 percent in Europe and about 4 percent in North
America in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31.
Magna, which gets about half of its revenue from outside
North America, said quarterly sales were $8.57 billion, down
about 2.5 percent, or about $222 million, from a year earlier.
The strong U.S. dollar reduced sales by about $770 million,
excluding which, sales increased 6 percent, said Magna.
The average value of the dollar against a basket of
currencies was 11.7 percent higher in the latest fourth
quarter compared with the same quarter a year earlier.
Net income from continuing operations attributable to Magna
fell 6.4 percent to $483 million, or $1.19 per share.
On an adjusted basis, it earned $1.22 per share, handily
beating analysts' average estimate of $1.11, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company, which had $2.9 billion in cash as of Dec. 31,
also increased its quarterly cash dividend to 25 cents per share
from 22 cents.
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)