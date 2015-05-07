UPDATE 1-Girl dies after UK theme park accident
LONDON, May 9 A girl died after she fell into water at a theme park in central England on Tuesday, emergency services said.
May 7 Canadian auto parts maker Magna International Inc reported a 7 percent drop in quarterly sales, hurt by a stronger dollar.
However, net income attributable to Magna rose to $465 million, or $1.12 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $393 million, or 88 cents per share, a year earlier.
Sales fell to $8.33 billion from $8.96 billion. (Reporting by Allison Martell and Shubhankar Chakravorty; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
LONDON, May 9 A girl died after she fell into water at a theme park in central England on Tuesday, emergency services said.
LONDON, May 9 French companies have spent more on overseas acquisitions so far this year than in the same period over the past decade, marking a sharp rebound from 2016 when political uncertainty limited their appetite for doing major deals, Thomson Reuters data shows.