May 7 Canadian auto parts maker Magna
International Inc reported better-than-expected
quarterly sales, helped by demand in the United States.
Magna also raised its full-year operating margin forecast on
Thursday. The company sold much of its vehicle interiors
business, typically a lower-margin business, to Spain's Grupo
Antolin in April.
U.S. auto sales rose in the first three months of the year,
helped by low gasoline prices and easier availability of credit.
Magna's quarterly sales, however, were hurt by a strong
dollar as the company gets nearly half of its total revenue from
outside North America.
The dollar has surged 19 percent against a basket of
major currencies in the past 12 months, making sales denominated
in other currencies less valuable in dollar terms.
Magna said it expected 2015 operating margin to be in the
high-7 percent range. The company said in February that
operating margin was expected to be in the low- to mid-7 percent
range.
Magna also cut its 2015 sales forecast to $30.8
billion-$32.5 billion from $33.1 billion-$34.8 billion.
Net income attributable to the company rose 18 percent to
$465 million, or $1.12 per share, in the first quarter ended
March 31.
Revenue fell 7 percent to $8.33 billion. Magna said a strong
dollar reduced sales by about $880 million.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.10 per share
and revenue of $8.31 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Aurora, Ontario-based Magna's shares rose about 2 percent to
C$64.90 in opening trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Up to
Wednesday's close, the stock had risen 20 percent in the past 12
months.
