Aug 5 Canadian auto parts maker Magna
International Inc reported a better-than
expected rise in quarterly profit on Friday, helped by strong
vehicle sales in North America and Europe, sending shares
higher.
Low gasoline prices have boosted auto sales this year,
especially in the United States.
The company, also a contract manufacturer, raised its
forecast margin on earnings before interest and taxes for the
full year to about 8 percent, from its previous estimate at the
higher end of 7 percent.
Magna, which bought German automotive supplier Telemotive AG
in April to expand into vehicle connectivity, counts General
Motors Co, Volkswagen AG, BMW and
Ford Motor Co among its customers.
Shares jumped 4.5 percent to C$52.10 in early trading on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.
On a call with analysts and investors, Chief Executive Don
Walker said Magna was spending more time on advanced driver
assistance systems, parts meant to assist drivers with cameras
and sensors, collision-warning systems and autonomous driving.
"We would consider acquisitions, it would have to be in an
area we want. We are not really looking at getting into
infotainment," said Walker. "Basically any type of sensor that
would help the automakers in autonomous driving is what we are
focused on."
The Aurora, Ontario-based company said North American and
European light vehicle production increased 2 percent and 6
percent respectively, from a year earlier.
Net income from continuing operations attributable to the
company rose to $558 million, or $1.41 per share, for the second
quarter ended June 30, from $538 million, or $1.29 per share, a
year earlier.
Analysts had been expecting earnings of $1.34 a share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales rose about 16 percent to $9.44 billion.
(Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru and Allison Martell
