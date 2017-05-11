May 11 Canadian auto parts maker Magna International Inc, posted a 19 percent jump in quarterly profit, helped by higher demand.

Net income attributable to Magna rose to $586 million, or $1.53 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $492 million, or $1.22 per share, a year earlier.

The company's total sales rose to $9.37 billion from $8.90 billion. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)