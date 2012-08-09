* Q2 EPS $1.48 vs year earlier $1.15
* Revenue 5 pct higher to record $7.7 billion
* To buy controlling stake in E-Car Systems for $74.67 mln
By Susan Taylor
TORONTO, Aug 9 Magna International Inc,
one of the world's biggest auto parts manufacturers, reported a
24 percent jump in quarterly profit on Thursday and said it was
buying the controlling, minority stake in its electric car
business.
That $74.67 million acquisition, from a company affiliated
with controversial Magna founder Frank Stronach, is expected to
close in a matter of weeks and end Stronach's involvement in the
venture.
The auto parts giant paid Stronach roughly $900 million in
2010 to cede control of the company. The buyout deal also put
Stronach at the helm of a joint venture between Magna and the
Stronach Trust to make electric and hybrid vehicles and parts
for other customers.
"We are pleased to regain control of Magna E-Car's assets
and business," said Magna CEO Don Walker.
"We expect hybrid and electric vehicle production to
continue to grow globally in the future and we believe that
Magna stands to benefit from this trend by supplying ...
components, systems and engineering services to our customers."
Magna, which currently owns a 73 percent, non-controlling
stake in the Magna E-Car System partnership, said it will buy
the controlling 27 percent stake in a cash deal.
The operation lost some $30 million in the first half of
2012, but the company said it expects lower losses in the next
six months on overhead savings as it folds the business into
Magna operations.
PROFITS, SALES HIGHER
Magna said its second-quarter earnings rose to $349 million,
or $1.48 a share, compared with profit of $282 million, or
$1.15 a share, in the same period last year.
The company, which makes parts for major auto manufacturers
and assembles complete vehicles, said revenue increased to $7.7
billion from $7.3 billion in the period ended June.
Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of $1.28 a share
and revenue of $7.5 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
The company also modestly revised its 2012 operating margin
to the "low to mid 5 percent range", from its previous forecast
in the "low 5 percent range." It maintained its total sales
outlook of between $29 billion and $30.5 billion.
Magna said its complete vehicle assembly sales fell 11
percent to $645 million in the quarter, while volumes were down
6 percent to approximately 33,000 units.
Industry-wide, it said vehicle production increased 28
percent in North America from the year-ago quarter, while
declining 7 percent in Europe.
"North America is going strong, Europe is improving with
more to come down the road," Walker said on a conference call.
"(There is) some work ahead of us in South America, I'm
confident we'll get things back on track there as well."
South American operations have been struggling with
operating inefficiencies, the company said, along with
lower-than-expected production volumes.
Poorly performing European operations continued to make
improvements in the quarter, a trend the company has promised
will continue through this year.
Europe generated $65 million of adjusted earnings from
operations before income taxes, interest expense or other
income, compared to a $13 million loss on that basis in the same
period last year.
The Aurora, Ontario-based company, which competes against
such suppliers as Johnson Controls Inc and TRW
Automotive Holding Corp, is working to expand its market
beyond North America and Europe into fast-growth areas such as
China, Brazil and Eastern Europe.
The company said it continues to look at acquisition
opportunities, preferring targets with "good technology" or
operations in Asia. Europe may also provide some good deals
should the downturn there continue, Walker told analysts.
Canada's second-biggest auto parts maker, Linamar Corp,
reported a 51 percent jump in quarterly profit on Wednesday on
the back of bigger sales and margins. [ID: nL2E8J8E6O]
Shares of Magna added 29 Canadian cents to close at C$41.79
on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday. Year-to-date, the
stock has gained more than 20 percent.