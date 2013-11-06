* Q3 profit $1.39/share vs estimated $1.34/share
* Sales rise 13 pct to $8.34 bln vs estimated $8.23 bln
* Stock jumps 4 pct to record high
* European production sales jump 18 pct
* Sales forecast for 2013 revised up to $33.9-$34.8 billion
By Solarina Ho and Sayantani Ghosh
Nov 6 Canadian auto parts manufacturer Magna
International Inc reported
stronger-than-expected results and hiked its 2013 outlook on
Wednesday, as strength in its European business boosted
quarterly sales by nearly 13 percent.
The news pushed Magna stock up more than 4 percent to a
record high of C$92.75 on the Toronto Stock Exchange, and to
$87.29 in New York, also a record.
Magna, which has been working to turn around inefficient
operations in Europe amid a lackluster recovery in the region,
raised the low end of its production sales outlook for the year
to $28.1 billion.
It expected higher total sales for the full year of between
$33.9 billion and $34.8 billion, up from a forecast range
earlier in the year of $33.3 billion to $34.7 billion.
"The beat was significant versus our forecast, but the 2013
guidance looks only slightly stronger than our forecast," said
Canaccord Genuity analyst David Tyerman in a client note, adding
that the stock looked fully valued.
"(Magna) remains on a good growth track, which we expect
will continue for at least the next couple of years. (Magna)
should benefit from modest sales growth and margin expansion in
Europe and emerging markets."
The 2013 operating margin outlook was raised to 5.9 percent
from 5.8 percent, while capital spending and the tax rate were
lowered.
For the third quarter ended Sept. 30, total sales rose to
$8.34 billion.
In Europe, production sales jumped 18 percent to $2.36
billion. Production sales in North America rose 11 percent to
$4.03 billion, while in the rest of the world they increased 16
percent to $574 million.
Sales from vehicle assembly rose 10 percent to $680 million,
while tooling, engineering and other sales increased 6 percent
to $695 million.
Profit, however, dropped 18 percent, hurt by charges of $33
million, or 14 cents a share, as the auto parts maker continued
to restructure its European operations.
Magna has booked $54 million in restructuring charges in the
first three quarters of this year, the company said during a
conference call with analysts.
Net income fell to $319 million, or $1.39 per share, from
$390 million, or $1.66 per share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.34 per
share, on revenue of $8.23 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Adjusted earnings from operations before income taxes and
various expenses was $444 million, up from $352 million.
Magna shares, which have soared nearly 80 percent this year
in Toronto and almost 70 percent in the United States, were at
C$89.58 on the Toronto Stock Exchange and $85.69 in New York in
midday trading on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Solarina Ho in Toronto and Sayantani Ghosh in
Bangalore; Editing by Bernadette Baum)