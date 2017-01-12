(Adds quote, further details, background)
LJUBLJANA Jan 12 Canadian car parts maker Magna
International Inc. is to build a new paint shop in
Slovenia, expecting to create about 400 jobs, the company said
on Thursday.
It said the facility would serve Magna's contract vehicle
assembly plant nearby in Graz, Austria.
"Construction is scheduled to begin in the second quarter
2017 and the company expects to create approximately 400 jobs,"
Magna's spokesman Rej Husetovic said in a statement.
In December the Slovenian parliament passed a new law to
speed up the purchase of land in northeastern Slovenia where
Magna is due to build its plant, the aim being to attract its
investment, seen to be worth at least 100 million euros ($107
million).
The news comes a day after Revoz, a Slovenian subsidiary of
France's Renault, said it would create 340 new jobs at
the end of January with the start of production of its new Clio
4 car in March.
Cars and car parts constitute a large part of Slovenian
exports which are the main driver of the country's economy. The
small euro zone state of 2 million citizens expects its economy
to grow by 2.9 percent this year, following a 2.3 percent growth
rate in 2016.
The jobless rate in Slovenia fell to a seven-year-low in
September to 10.3 percent.
($1 = 0.9391 euros)
