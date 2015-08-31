(Adds share activity, background on companies)
Aug 31 Investment firm Pleasant Lake Partners
LLC offered to buy analog chipmaker MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp
in a deal valuing the South Korea-based company at about
$346 million.
MagnaChip's shares were up 5 percent at $8.12 in mid-morning
trade.
The $10-per-share offer of Pleasant Lake, which owns 9.9
percent of MagnaChip, is at a premium of 29 percent to
MagnaChip's Friday closing price.(1.usa.gov/1fRbi5p)
MagnaChip's chips are used in smartphones, tablets and
television. The company also makes chip-making equipment for
analog chipmakers.
New York-based Pleasant Lake said in a letter to MagnaChip
on Monday it had requested MagnaChip that it be included in any
upcoming auction process, but had not received a response.
MagnaChip established a strategic review committee in June
to look for a sale of all or a substantial portion of the
company.
The company engaged Barclays as its financial adviser for
the process.
MagnaChip's total revenue fell 5.8 percent to $162 million
in the second quarter ended June 30, from a year earlier.
Up to Friday's close, MagnaChip's stock had fallen 40.4
percent this year.
(Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian and Maju Samuel)