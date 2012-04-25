* Glass Lewis says withhold Stronach vote, ISS says vote in
favor
* Glass Lewis cites attendance, property deals
TORONTO, April 25 Two prominent proxy advisory
firms have opposing advice for Magna International Inc
shareholders who will decide on whether to re-elect its
controversial founder Frank Stronach as director at the
auto-parts maker's annual meeting on May 10.
Glass Lewis & Co is recommending shareholders withhold their
vote for Stronach, citing 2011 real estate deals in which Magna
sold properties at a loss to companies affiliated with Stronach
and former Magna co-Chief Executive Officer Siegfried Wolf.
Glass Lewis also pointed out that Stronach failed to attend
75 percent of board meetings, "a fundamental failure to fulfill
his role as director."
In contrast, ISS Proxy Advisory Services recommends that
shareholders vote for Stronach, who it says had a valid reasons
for being absent. The ISS report does not refer to the real
estate deals.
Magna declined to comment on Glass Lewis report, saying that
its disclosure is complete in its proxy circular and
first-quarter interim financial filing.
The company said in its circular that it had sold non-core
property for $43 million last year and took a $9 million
impairment charge for the deals.
Magna said it got two appraisals for each of the five
properties and that sales prices fell within the mid-point of
those values.
Magna's corporate governance and compensation committee
reviewed and recommended the transactions.
The committee included Chairman Mike Harris and two
directors, all of whom backed a 2010 plan that paid Stronach
nearly $900 million to relinquish control of Magna. Harris is
stepping down along with the two directors, Donald Resnick and
Louis Lataif.
"We are somewhat surprised and concerned to see that the
board would sell properties to former executives at a loss to
shareholders," the Glass Lewis report said.
"While these properties may indeed have been 'non-core,' the
board should disclose why it was deemed necessary to sell them
at a loss, particularly since the company does not appear to
have an immediate need for cash."
Shareholders are also urged to withhold their vote for board
incumbent nominee Barbara Judge. She serves on at least seven
public company boards and may have inadequate time for Magna,
the report said.
Glass Lewis also recommends that shareholders do not approve
the advisory vote executive compensation, citing a significant
disconnect between pay and performance.
Shares of Magna were 41 Canadian cents higher at C$44.30 on
the Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday afternoon.