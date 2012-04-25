* Glass Lewis says withhold Stronach vote, ISS says vote in
favor
* Glass Lewis cites attendance, property deals
TORONTO, April 25 Two prominent proxy advisory
firms have opposing advice for Magna International Inc
shareholders who will decide whether to re-elect Magna's
controversial founder Frank Stronach as director at the
auto-parts maker's annual meeting on May 10.
Glass Lewis & Co is recommending shareholders withhold their
vote for Stronach, citing 2011 real estate deals in which Magna
sold properties at a loss to companies affiliated with Stronach
and former Magna Co-Chief Executive Siegfried Wolf.
Glass Lewis also pointed out that Stronach failed to attend
75 percent of board meetings, "a fundamental failure to fulfill
his role as director".
In contrast, ISS Proxy Advisory Services recommends that
shareholders vote for Stronach, whom it says had valid reasons
for being absent from the meetings. The ISS report does not
refer to the real estate deals.
Magna, long criticized for its corporate governance, paid
Stronach nearly $900 million in 2010 to cede control of the
company he started.
The buyout bid, which became a lightning rod for shareholder
anger, was approved by an independent committee that examined
the deal, but there was no independent evaluation to determine
if the deal was fair to minority shareholders.
Company Chairman Mike Harris, who also headed the
independent committee, is stepping down from Magna along with
the two committee members, Donald Resnick and Louis Lataif.
An Ontario Superior Court judge ruled that Stronach's buyout
deal was fair and balanced even though Canada's two biggest
pension funds argued it was unfair and overly rich.
Magna declined to comment on the Glass Lewis report, saying
that the company's disclosure is complete in its proxy circular
and first-quarter interim financial filing.
Magna said in its circular that it sold five non-core
properties for $43 million last year and took a $9 million
impairment charge for the deals.
Magna said it got two appraisals for each of the five
properties and that sale prices fell within the mid-point of
those values.
Magna's corporate governance and compensation committee,
which included Harris, Resnick and Lataif, reviewed and
recommended the transactions.
"We are somewhat surprised and concerned to see that the
board would sell properties to former executives at a loss to
shareholders," the Glass Lewis report said.
"While these properties may indeed have been 'non-core,' the
board should disclose why it was deemed necessary to sell them
at a loss, particularly since the company does not appear to
have an immediate need for cash."
Shareholders are also urged to withhold their vote for board
incumbent nominee Barbara Judge. She serves on at least seven
public company boards and may have inadequate time for Magna,
the report said.
Glass Lewis also recommends that shareholders do not approve
the advisory vote executive compensation, citing a significant
disconnect between pay and performance.
Shares of Magna added 63 Canadian cents to end at C$44.52 on
the Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday.