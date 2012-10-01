Oct 1 Magna International Inc, one of
the world's biggest auto parts manufacturers, said it will buy
Germany-based ixetic Verwaltungs GmbH for about 308 million
euros ($396.24 million) to expand its engine and transmission
pumps business.
Ixetic, a manufacturer of hydraulic and vacuum pumps used in
automobiles, had 2011 sales of about 300 million euros. The
company has two manufacturing facilities in Germany, and one
each in Bulgaria and China.
The acquisition is expected to close in the fourth quarter.
Magna, through one of its units, also signed an agreement to
buy the remaining 50 percent stake in STT Technologies Inc, it
said in a statement.
Magna shares closed at C$42.51 on Friday on the Toronto
Stock Exchange.