UPDATE 4-Marcato joins Engaged Capital to force defiant Rent-A-Center into sale
* Shares up as much as 9.4 percent (Adds Rent-A-Center's response to Marcato Capital's letter, updates shares)
Aug 9 Canadian auto parts maker Magna International Inc reported a 19 percent rise in second-quarter profit, buoyed by increased vehicle production in North America.
Net income rose to $415 million, or $1.78 per share, from $349 million, or $1.48 per share, in the same period last year. Sales rose 16.1 percent to $8.96 billion.
* Shares up as much as 9.4 percent (Adds Rent-A-Center's response to Marcato Capital's letter, updates shares)
NEW YORK, April 10 The New York Daily News and ProPublica won the Pulitzer Prize for public service journalism on Monday for coverage of police abuses that forced mostly poor minorities from their homes, and the Charleston Gazette-Mail won the prize for investigative reporting on the spread of painkillers in West Virginia.