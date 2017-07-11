Brazil gives antitrust clearance to Magnesita-RHI tie-up

SAO PAULO, July 11 (Reuters) - Brazil's Magnesita Refratarios SA said on Tuesday the country's antitrust watchdog Cade approved without restrictions the proposed deal with Austria's RHI AG, completing all the necessary regulatory approvals.

Magnesita and RHI announced their plan to merge to create a new company specializing in fireproof refractory materials last October. RHI Magnesita will be established in the Netherlands and listed in London. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Sandra Maler)