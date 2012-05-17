* Hedge fund's role in risky CDOs examined by SEC -WSJ

* Magnetar not charged in case where JPMorgan settled

* Magnetar tells newspaper is cooperating with SEC

May 16 Hedge fund firm Magnetar Capital LLC, which bet on several mortgage securities transactions that imploded during the financial crisis, is the target of a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission investigation, the Wall Street Journal said on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

While the SEC has not decided whether to file civil charges, such charges would be the regulator's enforcement action against a hedge fund over so-called collateralized debt obligations (CDOs), the newspaper said.

The newspaper said Magnetar invested $1.5 billion to $1.8 billion in risky portions of CDOs in 2006 and 2007, while betting about twice as much that the transactions would fall in value, citing a person familiar with the Evanston, Illinois-based firm.

Magnetar did not immediately respond to requests for comment. A spokeswoman told the newspaper: "As we have stated publicly and acknowledged many times, the SEC has been investigating a variety of aspects of the CDO markets for some time. We continue to cooperate with the SEC in relation to these inquiries."

SEC spokesman John Nester declined to comment.

Citing a person familiar with the probe, the newspaper said investigators are examining whether Magnetar had such a strong influence in designing any CDOs that it effectively became a collateral manager, and thus owed a duty of care to investors.

The newspaper referred to a 2009 lawsuit in which the Dutch bank Rabobank claimed that Magnetar "teamed up" with Merrill Lynch, now owned by Bank of America Corp to create a $1.5 billion CDO called Norma that ultimately defaulted. It said Merrill settled that case for an undisclosed amount.

Last June, the SEC said Magnetar helped choose some securities in a risky CDO known as Squared CDO 2007-1, while simultaneously having a nearly $600 million bet that the securities would lose value.

JPMorgan Chase paid $153.6 million to settle SEC civil charges over its marketing of that CDO, including a failure to reveal Magnetar's role. The bank did not admit or deny wrongdoing. Magnetar was not charged in that case.