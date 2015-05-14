May 14 Hedge fund Magnetar Capital said
Blackstone Group LP has bought a minority interest in it
for an undisclosed sum.
The existing management team will continue to hold the
majority of the firm's equity and maintain full operational
control, the company said on Thursday.
Magnetar, co-founded in 2005 by Alec Litowitz and Ross
Laser, focuses on investing in corporate events, fixed income
and energy. It has about $13.6 billion of assets under
management.
"Blackstone's investment provides a catalyst that will help
us... continuing to attract and retain key talent, increasing
investment in funds and deepening relationship with a leader in
the alternative asset management sector," Litowitz said in a
statement.
New-York based Blackstone has invested roughly $55 billion
in hedge funds and has raised more than $2 billion for its two
so-called seeding funds, which help get new fund managers
started.
