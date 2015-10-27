MELBOURNE Oct 27 South Korea's POSCO
may build and help arrange financing for a graphite
project in Tanzania being developed by Magnis Resources
, as the Australian explorer races to start producing
from the east African site by 2017.
Demand for graphite is expected to soar as it is a major
ingredient in lithium-ion batteries for hybrid vehicles and wind
and solar energy storage, with appetite for greener transport
and energy booming.
Magnis said on Tuesday it had signed a memorandum of
understanding that could see POSCO Engineering & Construction
arrange debt from lenders it has ties with for the $210 million
Nachu project, as well as coming up with a fixed-price bid by
mid-2016 to build the mine and processing plant.
"The quality of the graphite at Nachu is the best in the
world and with the huge demand in the battery market, we are
excited to be involved with Magnis," POSCO E&C mining plant
business group director Peter Lim said in a statement put out by
Magnis.
Electric car maker Tesla Motors Inc is looking for
graphite supply for a factory it is building in Nevada which it
says will make more lithium ion batteries annually by 2020 than
were produced globally in 2013.
Magnis is in talks to line up debt and construction
proposals from a range of sources in order to get the most
competitive offers and the quickest development plan, said its
chairman, Frank Poullas.
The plan with POSCO E&C is similar to one that Magnis lined
up with state-owned China National Nonmetallic Minerals
Industrial Corp (SINOMA) for $150 million in potential project
finance and construction services.
SINOMA is one of two Chinese companies that have agreed to
buy a total 180,000 tonnes a year, or about 70 percent, of the
planned output from Nachu. Supply agreements like those are key
to lining up financing.
"The remaining offtake that we plan to sign will be with
western groups, just to spread that risk," Poullas told Reuters.
"What we've seen with a lot of parties looking, when it
comes to financing, is they want western offtakes."
Poullas declined to comment on whether Magnis was in talks
to supply Tesla.
