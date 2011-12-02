MOSCOW Dec 2 Magnit ,
Russia's largest food retailer by stores, said on Friday it
priced a secondary share offering at $85, as it hopes to raise
$350 million.
The Krasnodar, southern Russia-based retailer will issue
10.81 million new shares, it said, increasing its share capital
by 12 percent.
Magnit plans to spend a record $1.8 billion opening at
least 50 hypermarkets and up to 1,000 convenience stores this
year, with bank loans and domestic bonds being the main
financing instruments.
Chief executive and controlling shareholder Sergei Galitskiy
said in May the company was also considering other options than
debt instruments.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Dan Lalor)